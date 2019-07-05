Arjun Kapoor reveals if he is getting married to girlfriend Malaika Arora soon

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have finally come out in the open with their relationship and how. The actors have flooded the internet by sharing their mushy pictures from their New York vacation and treating their fans with the best of everything. It is on this vacation that the couple uncovered their relationship by Malaika sharing a aww-dorable post for Arjun Kapoor on his 34th birthday. Now that the couple has confirmed their relationship, all fans want to know now is when are they getting married.

Rumours of Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora getting hitched surfaced the internet in April and it was said that the couple will tie the knot by the end of that month. However, that never happened. Recently, while speaking to Filmfare about his relationship and plans of marriage, Arjun Kapoor said, "I am not getting married." He added, "Malaika and I have to still discover each other in public space and enjoy the comfort of being a couple. We need to ease. We need to take our mind off this pressure of getting married. Sometimes you just need to be in a relationship. You need to live it; you need to enjoy it for what it is, rather than what it should be according to people. We are at ease with each other."

Malaika and Arjun have lived their New York vacation to the fullest and their pictures are proof of it. Malaika also opened up about the second chance she has got at love after she fell for Arjun Kapoor and how is that problematics for her son Arhaan. She revealed in an interview, “Arbaaz and I have moved on, amicably. We have to be sensitive to our child (Arhaan) and his needs…I was just sure that I have to give my child a stable environment, and to date, it has been my number one priority.” I don’t listen to what people have to say about me. I just care for what my son, my family, my partner and my friends think. I was working, and taking care of Arhaan then, and I am doing that even now. The only difference is that, back then, I was married, and now I am not. What is the hoopla all about? It’s great for people who have had long-standing marriages. But I look at things differently. Something didn’t work out, but now I have a second chance at love and companionship. Second chances are hard to come by and the most amazing opportunities in life. So, why shouldn’t I or millions of other women like me take that chance?”

Malaika and Arjun are currently vacationing in New York. The couple was seen twinning in Neon and asking for who wore it better!

