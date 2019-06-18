Arjun Kapoor flaunts ripped muscles in latest pic; Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan applaud his transformation

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Arjun Kapoor flaunts ripped muscles in latest picture on Instagram

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, who is gearing up for his next film Panipat, has opened up about his struggles with obesity and has revealed that it has been a tough journey for him. Arjun on Tuesday took to his Instagram to share two photographs of himself in which he is seen working out. This is no secret that the actor had been very healthy since his childhood and had weighed more than 100 kilos before he stepped in Bollywood.

Arjun shared a picture of his ripped muscles and captioned it saying, "It has been a tough journey for me ever since I was a kid when it comes to my battle with obesity. Everyone has their own struggles. I have had and continue to have mine. But the whole point of life is that we fall, we get back up and try again. Efforts will pay off eventually if not today then in a week month or even a year." The 33-year-old actor says he started training in January and has managed to at least lay a foundation during his prep for his next "Panipat". "I vowed never to give up in the three years it took me to lose 50 kg when I was 20 years old and I sure as hell won't be giving up and letting go now... keeping the belief is key, you gotta keep at it and one day you will reap the benefits," he added.

Arjun is working out to be in shape for his next "Panipat", a historical drama revolving around the Third Battle of Panipat. Directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar, the film also stars Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt. Just when Arjun shared the picture of his training session, his friends and Bollywood celebs Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Badshah and others started applauding him for his transformation. While Ranveer wrote, “ARRE ARRE ARRE BAUS !!!!!!” along with fire emojis, Varun Dhawan commented, “Arjunkapoor 2.0 i want ip rights”

Arjun Kapoor’s little sister Anshula Kapoor also poured her heart out for her brother and wrote, “Because you’ve never let anything get the better of you, always risen - better than ever.. You the man”

Comments on Arjun Kapoor's Instagram post

