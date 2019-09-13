Anupam Kher’s workout video will inspire you to hit the gym right now, WATCH

Anupam Kher has his name registered in the list of celebrities who sweat it out hard in the gym to remain fit. Even at the age of 64, the actor has a fit physique that he is able to do an action film. The hero who was last seen in The Accidental Prime Minister is quite active on social media and keeps on sharing various stuff for his fans. In the wake of the same, he took to his Instagram handle today morning to share a workout video from the gym which will motivate you to hit the gym right now.

Anupam shared the video on his Instagram where he was seen working out for his upper body in the gym. He captioned the same as, “I like this video. Hope you like it too. #ShowingOff #FitnessGoals #FitIndiaHitIndia.” Have a look:

The actor opened up about his fitness in the comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show and said, “I started to gym regularly after the age of 60. My attention has always been on staying strong, fit and refreshing. I have been visiting the gym for the past few years."

Further, he said, “In the early days, I used to go to the home to my best friend, Anil Kapoor, for exercise. He had a private gym that he did not use himself anymore. That’s why I used to have his entire gym, and I did not need any kind of motivation – like aura or music – to work out. I used to get inspired myself and enjoyed exercising alone."

He recently shared a video of two Kenyans lip-syncing Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's song Tujhe Dekha To from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Captioning the video he wrote, "Presenting #Sharukh and #Kajol from Kenya lip-synching the eternal love song from the eternal #dilwaledulhanialejayenge. Video shared by the man who composed the song, @pandit_lalit. Enjoy." Check it out:

Presenting #Sharukh and #Kajol from Kenya lip-synching the eternal love song from the eternal #dilwaledulhanialejayenge. Video shared by the man who composed the song, @pandit_lalit. Enjoy.🤓🙏😎😍 #MusicIsUniversal pic.twitter.com/5gwga3kARv — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) September 12, 2019

On the professional front, Anupam Kher is in New York these days where he is shooting for his American show New Amsterdam.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News