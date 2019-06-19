Wednesday, June 19, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Amitabh Bachchan all praise for Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo

Amitabh Bachchan all praise for Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo

Amitabh Bachchan starrer Gulabo Sitabo also stars Ayushmann Khurrana.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Updated on: June 19, 2019 13:02 IST
Representative News Image

Amitabh Bachchan 

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who has started shooting for the "Gulabo Sitabo"  in Lucknow, says the film's script screams of diligent writing and enthusiastic preparation. "Stepping out into another set horizon, a venture that screams of some diligent writing and some enthusiastic preparation," Amitabh wrote on his blog along with a few photographs of him and director Shoojit Sircar.

He added: "Another start to finish. Another with the same director and crew through several ads, and films done together, the understanding, the immediate fulfillment of where it shall go, and the comfort of creative license."

"Gulabo Sitabo", which also stars Ayushmann Khurrana, will release on April 24, 2020.

Written by Sircar's frequent collaborator Juhi Chaturvedi of "Vicky Donor", "Piku" and "October" fame, "Gulabo Sitabo" is produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar.

This is the first time Ayushmann will be seen sharing screen with the cine icon.

Write a comment

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StorySalman Khan flaunts his ripped muscles and flexibility in latest post, video goes viral Next Story  