Amazon Rainforest Fire: Disha Patani, Anushka Sharma and other Bollywood celebs share concern on social media

From the past few days, pictures of the fire at Brazil’s Amazon rain forest have left the people around the globe shocked. The forests that are considered the lungs of our planet have been on fire from the past three weeks now. As per Brazil's space research centre INPE, around 72,843 fires have been detected in the area between the months of January and August this year. Apart from the civilians, various Bollywood celebrities like Dia Mirza, Arjun Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Disha Patani etc took to their social media handles to express their grief and laid valid points.

Anushka Sharma wrote, "The Amazon rainforest has been burning for weeks and we are only just finding out about this!! This is such a scary news! Amazon forests are the lungs of this already suffering planet and they are on fire now! I wish this got more importance from world media!! #saveamazon"

Arjun Kapoor said, "It’s scary how bad the fire at the Amazon Rainforest is!! I can’t even begin to imagine the impact this will have on the world environment. It is truly saddening. #PrayforAmazonas"

Ayushmann Khurrana tweeted, "The Lungs of our planet Earth have been burning for weeks! #PrayforAmazonia"

Dia Mirza shared on Instagram and said, “Deniers of #ClimateChange we are being gutted by the fires caused by your denial! The Amazon forest, the lungs of our planet has been on fire for the last 16 days and more than 72000 fires have occurred already this year. When will world media give this more attention?”

Disha said, "Terrifying to think that the Amazon is the largest rain forest on the planet, creating 20% of the earth’s oxygen, basically the lungs of the world, has been on fire and burning for the last 16 days running, with literally NO media coverage whatsoever! Why?"

Hansika Motwani also tweeted about the same.

People have started raising awareness about the negative impacts of the fire. Not just them, even Hollywood stars such as Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Jayden Smith, Kendall Jenner, and others have also raised their concern on the alarming issue. "The Revenant" actor Leonardo DiCaprio has raised a question over the lack of media coverage of the ongoing fire. He posted a picture on Instagram and wrote, "Terrifying to think that the Amazon is the largest rain forest on the planet, creating 20% of the earth's oxygen, basically the lungs of the world, has been on fire and burning for the last 16 days running, with literally NO media coverage whatsoever! Why?"

