Akshay Kumar praises wife Twinkle Khanna for his Bollywood success, recalls her best advice

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are undoubtedly the power couple of Bollywood. The duo has been together for more than 18 years and have stood for each other in every situation. From facing trolls together to making fun of each other on social media, the couple has been a solid support of each other. In fact, Akshay Kumar credits all his professional success to wife Twinkle Khanna as well. In a recent interview, Akshay Kumar opened up about his wife Twinkle’s support and advice in making him the most successful actor in Bollywood.

Talking about Twinkle Khanna to Hindustan Times, Akshay Kumar revealed, "My wife has been a very big help in my career. It's not that I have to discuss every single script with her before I give it my nod, but she talks to me and I remember (those) things. She told me once, 'Koe zor zabardasti nahi hai, jo aacha lage karo.'"

Twinkle Khanna also tried her hands in acting but soon realized that she isn’t made for the silver screen. After which she switched to interior décor and currently runs her own store as well. Other than this, Twinkle Khanna also made her dream come true and became a popular author and columnist. Earlier in an interview she had revealed that she always wanted to write. On the other hand, Twinkle Khan has also ventured into production. Her first film as a producer was Padman starring Akshay Kumar and it won many accolades all around the world.

Twinkle Khanna is also very active on social media and keeps treating fans with a sneak peek of her personal life. Just a while back, the former actress took to her Instagram to share a loving post for husband Akshay Kumar. Her post described how deep is their love! The couple was seen enjoying each others’ company with their glasses of drinks. Twinkle Khanna tweeted, “My glass is perhaps always half full but it sort of feels filled to the brim when this hunk is around:) #friendsforever #absencemakestheheartandallthatjazz.”

On the professional front, Akshay Kumar’s pocket is full with Bollywood projects. The actor will soon be seen in Bollywood film Mission Mangal which is a multi-starrer. He also films like Sooryavanshi, Housefull 4 and Laxmmi Bomb in the pipeline.

