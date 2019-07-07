Akshay Kumar gets trolled again for Canadian passport after his BMC tweet

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's Canadian citizenship became a subject of trolling on Sunday after the actor welcomed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's debut on Twitter, saying people can now tweet their "suggestions and grievances" to the civic body directly. Akshay was the subject of intense speculation about his citizenship after he did not vote in Mumbai on April 29 in the fourth round of the seven-phase Lok Sabha polls. Later, the 51-year-old said he had never hidden or denied the fact that he holds a Canadian passport.

On Sunday, the actor tweeted, "The BMC is now on twitter as @mybmc, you can now tweet your suggestions/grievances to BMC directly and get them addressed. Try it now to make your voice heard directly." This, however, didn't go down well with several people who called the tweet ironical.

The BMC is now on twitter as @mybmc, you can now tweet your suggestions/ grievances to BMC directly and get them addressed.

Try it now to make your voice heard directly. — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 6, 2019

Thank you Mr @akshaykumar for helping us bring maximum Mumbaikars together on this medium to take up the #CollectiveResponsibility of keeping our city at its best. We look forward to effectively addressing people’s grievances & also sensitising them of the role they can play — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 6, 2019

The replies to his tweet ranged from being abusive to ones mentioning his Canadian nationality. "Toothpaste mein desh ki mitti hai, handwash mein desh ki suraksha hai, saabun mein deshbhakti ka jhaag hai....lekin passport mein desh ki naagrikta nahi hai. Ye kaisa deshprem hai. Canadian," a user wrote.

Canadian 🇨🇦 — Mahendra Singh Dhoni (@iBeingJaySingh_) July 6, 2019

Why should a Canadian give advice to Indians



When whole Mumbai is flooding n water logging,a Canadian shifted to holiday,rather than staying here n helping mumbaikars,u shifted for good holiday



Insaniyat hai ❓



Many helpless r also among Ur fans ❓



Atleast help them... — indian by heart 💓 💯% (@indianlove1947) July 7, 2019

toothpaste mein desh ki mitti hai, handwash mein desh ki suraksha hai, saabun mein deshbhakti ka jhaag hai..lekin passport mein desh ki naagrikta nahi hai. Ye kaisa deshprem hai. Canadian pic.twitter.com/PmAIDbMDuI — 🇮🇳 (@BeingPratik_) July 6, 2019

Saaaar Canada ka paasport kaise mila thoda batayenge 😝 — Prince kumar (@salman_fandom_) July 6, 2019

Canada Pe Dyan do aap Mr. Non Indian — WOLVES々CHETAN (@Being_SK_Chetan) July 6, 2019

Bc canada ka hoke mumbaikars ko gyaan de raha hai?? Bhaag bc — HBD Ayush 🎂 (@SalmansFanatic_) July 6, 2019

The actor had earlier said he doesn't understand the "unwarranted interest and negativity" about his citizenship as he works in the country and pays his taxes here. "While all these years, I have never needed to prove my love for India to anyone, I find it disappointing that my citizenship issue is constantly dragged into needless controversy, a matter that is personal, legal, non-political, and of no consequence to others," he had said.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page