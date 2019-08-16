Image Source : TWITTER Adnan Sami shuts down Pakistani troll when asked about his father and loyalty to motherland

Adnan Sami is now an Indian citizen. The singer who hails from Pakistan got the citizenship of India a few years back and since then, he has been a target of social media trolls Earlier a Pakistani passport holder, Sami has often been slammed by the citizens of the neighbouring country. On India’s Independence Day on August 15, which also happens to be Adnan Sami’s birthday, a social media user asked him where his father was born and had died. To which Adnan replied, "My father was born in 1942 in India and died in 2009 in India! Next!" The 48-year-old singer-composer, who was born in Britain and was earlier a Canadian citizen, is of Pakistani decent.

His father, Arshad Sami Khan, was a Pashtun, while his mother Naureen Khan was from Jammu.

My father was born in 1942 in India & died in 2009 in India!!! Next! https://t.co/M11nbQonWh — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) August 15, 2019

Another Pakistani Twitter user dared him to express his views on the “Kashmir issue.” The user, who goes by the name of Syed Zahid Mehfooz, wrote on the micro-blogging website, “Adnan sami if you have guts just message on kashmir issue then see tera yeh India tera kia haal karta hai...”

To this, Sami gave a befitting response and said, “Sure...Kashmir is an integral part of India. Don’t poke your nose in things that do NOT belong to you!”

Sure...Kashmir is an integral part of India. Don’t poke your nose in things that do NOT belong to you! https://t.co/SPoTZPElka — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) August 15, 2019

Adnan Sami, who has super hit songs such as Tera Chehra, Lift Karadey, Chain Mujhe Ab Aaye Na and Bhar Do Jholi Meri to his credit, had applied for Indian citizenship in May 2015 when the Pakistani government had denied renewal of his passport. In December the same year, his request was approved by the Ministry of Home Affairs, India.

The scathing social media attack on Sami comes on the heels of India’s decisions to scrap the Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcation of Jammu & Kashmir into two union territories – Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News