Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Box Office Collection Day 2: Vicky Kaushal-Sara's film witnesses healthy growth

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Box Office Collection Day 2: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's film was released on Friday amid great expectations. The romantic comedy directed by Laxman Utekar received a lot of attention due to its new pairing. Certified U/A by the central board of film certification with an approved runtime of 2 hours and 12 minutes (132 minutes), the film has got itself a decent screen count. Also, with the 'buy one get one' offer in most places, the film received a boost on day 1 and registered a healthy start. According to early trade, 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' earned Rs 5.49 crore on its first day. Now, on the second day of its release, the comedy entertainer saw a descent growth at the box office.

The film saw an almost 35% jump on day 2 as well. The film showed decent growth on Saturday with collections of ₹7.20 crore, taking its two-day total to ₹12.7 crore. After an opening of ₹5.49 crore, the film is eyeing a weekend collection of around ₹22 crore. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office collection of the film on Instagram on Sunday. He wrote, “#ZaraHatkeZaraBachke brings relief for exhibitors, #HouseFull boards are back again… Witnesses healthy growth on Day 2… Eyes ₹ 22 cr+ weekend, an excellent number for this *mid-range* film… Fri 5.49 cr, Sat 7.20 cr. Total: ₹ 12.69 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice.”

He further added, “The *national chains* on Day 1 and 2… #PVR: 1.54 cr / 2.11 cr. #INOX: 1.11 cr / 1.50 cr. #Cinepolis: 70 lacs / 94 lacs. Total: ₹ 3.35 cr / ₹ 4.55 cr. #ZaraHatkeZaraBachke also debunks the talk that *mid-range* movies should skip the theatrical window, instead opt for direct-to-digital route… Earlier, #MrsChatterjeeVsNorway, #TheKeralaStory and now, #ZaraHatkeZaraBachke have witnessed energetic footfalls at *cinemas*, making the exhibition sector heave a sigh of relief.”

About Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

The film is billed as a family comedy with decent performances by Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan. The duo was able to pull off the small-town couple with ease and perfection, matching each other's happy energies on screen. The supporting cast, including Neeraj Sood and Kanupirya Pandit as mama and mami, Inaamulhaq, Rakesh Bedi as Saumya’s father, Harcharan Chawla, and Akash Khurana as Kapil’s father deliver good performances. Sushmita Mukherjee and Sharib Hashmi play important roles in the film.

