Urvashi Rautela says 'Bollywood failed Parveen Babi' as she preps for late actress's biopic

Urvashi Rautela has been in the headlines in the past few months due to her 'obsession' with the Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant. She has now begun preparing for her next film, a biopic on the late actress Parveen Babi. She starred in multiple blockbuster films like Deewaar, Amar Akbar Anthony, The Burning Train, and Shaan in the 1970s and 1980s. After making head turns with her beautiful outfits at the Cannes 2023 film festival and the IIFA 2023, she is all set to make the veteran actor Parveen Babi proud.

Taking to Instagram, in the early hours of Sunday, the 'Sanam Re' actor shared a post which she captioned, "Bollywood Failed #ParveenBabi but i will make you proud #PB ~ UR Om Namah Shivay. Trust the magic of new beginnings."

She shared a picture of the summary of the upcoming biopic. Soon after she dropped the post, her fans and friends flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons and congratulatory messages. "Thank you for making the movie about #Praveen babi," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "your upcoming movie about #PraveenBabi is destined to become a blockbuster" Another fan commented, "First actress ever to come in support of Parveen Babi!"

Parveen Babi passed away on January 20, 2005, in her flat in Mumbai. She made her film debut with the film 'Charitra' (1973), opposite cricketer Salim Durani. The film did not do well at the box office, but Parveen was noticed and was snapped up for several more films. Her first major hit was 'Majboor' (1974), opposite Amitabh Bachchan. Along with Zeenat Aman, Parveen Babi helped change the image of the Indian film heroine. She was the first Bollywood star to appear on the front page of Time in July 1976.

Throughout her career, she was considered a glamorous fashion icon. Meanwhile, Urvashi has recently come up with the web series 'Inspector Avinash' opposite actor Randeep Hooda. The show is streaming on the OTT platform JioCinema.

