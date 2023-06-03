Leonardo DiCaprio sparks dating rumours with Indian origin model Neelam Gill

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Leonardo DiCaprio with Neelam Gill

Leonardo DiCaprio always surprises with his dating rumours. According to reports, the Titanic star is dating a 28-year-old Indian-origin model Neelam Gill. The actor was reportedly spotted with Neelam at Chiltern Firehouse in London. Leonardo’s mother Irmelin Indenbirken also accompanied them.

The actor was photographed wearing a black cap, black jacket, blue jeans and white sneakers while leaving the Chiltern Firehouse. DiCaprio had his face covered with a mask.

Leonardo DiCaprio who has a history of dating only models, was previously dating Camila Morrone. The actor and Camila made their public appearance at the 2020 Academy Awards and broke up last year after dating for 4 years. The actor was also rumoured to be dating Gigi Hadid as well after their picture hanging together in a club went viral on social media last year. The former couple was photographed leaving separately at Cipriani Downtown in Manhattan’s Soho neighbourhood on the morning of May 5. DiCaprio's dating rumours with Hadid get mileage as the pair have been spotted hanging out together on several occasions in recent times. In February this year, there were rumours that the Titanic actor was dating a 19-year-old model Eden Polani. He was pictured next to her at a music event.

Neelam Gill is a 28-year-old model who was born in Coventry, Warwickshire, England, United Kingdom on 27 April 1995. Her roots are in India where her grandparents were born in the state of Punjab.

Leonardo DiCaprio is best known for his films like The Revenant, Shutter Island, The Great Gatsby, The Aviator, The Wolf of Wall Street, Django Unchained, Inception, Once Upon A Time…. In Hollywood and Catch Me If You Can among others.

The actor recently starred in Killers of the Flower Moon by Martin Scorsese. The film also featured Robert De Niro and it premiered at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

