Sara Ali Khan celebrates her release of her latest film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Sara Ali Khan is currently basking in the success of her latest outing Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film also featured Vicky Kaushal. The film follows the story of a young couple who suddenly decides to get a divorce, and then it leads to a comedy of errors.

To celebrate it, the actress took to Instagram to share a series of pictures of herself dancing in a garden. She was dressed in a beautiful ethnic ensemble as she shared her happiness about her film doing well in theatres.

Along with the post, she wrote in the caption, “Mood after seeing the love Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is getting”. Sara wore a white Anarkali suit and looked elegant in it. She paired it with white trousers, and a georgette dupatta with minimal embroidery. She further accessorized her look with silver oxidized jhumkas and white juttis. The actor aced the look with her beautiful tresses open in wavy curls as she smiled with all her heart for the pictures. In nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks, and a shade of nude lipstick.

Her post garnered several reactions from fans. But the best comment came from none other than Sara's co-star Vicky Kaushal. Vicky dropped by in the comments section and commented with Sara's character's name from their film - "Somya”.

Meanwhile, she also has Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino wherein she will be seen sharing the screen with Aditya Roy Kapur, Ae Watan Mere Watan which is backed by Karan Johar. The actress had recently also wrapped up Murder Mubarak. Karisma Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, and Pankaj Tripathi, among others, will also be seen

