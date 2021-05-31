Image Source : INSTAGRAM/YJHDFC Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani turns 8: Dialogues of Ranbir-Deepika starrer that still strike a chord in our hearts

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone starrer superhit film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani has completed eight years and continues to receive love from its audience. The film has created high benchmarks for rom-com's. From great music, stellar star cast to exotic locations and beautifully written dialogues, every aspect of the film still remains fresh in the memories of its fans. The film deals with various subjects of life from unrequited love to true friendships. On this special occasion, here we bring to you 12 dialogues from the film that still strike a chord in our hearts.

"Main udna chahta hoon, daudna chahta hoon, girna bhi chahta hoon ... bus rukna nahi chahta"

"Jitna bhi try karo Bunny life me kuch na kuch toh chootega hi. Toh jahan ho wahin ka mazaa lete hai".

"Tum pehle bhi itni khoobsurat thi … ya waqt ne kiya koi haseen sitam?"

“Kabhi kabhi kuch baatein hamari yaadon ki kamre ki itni khidkiya khol dete hai ki ham dang reha jaate hai. Bahot khubsurat hoti hai yeh yaadon ki duniya, hamare beeteh huwe kal ke chote chote tukre hamari yaadon me hamesha mehfoosh rehte hai. Yaadein mithai ki dibbe ke Tara hoti hai, ek baar khola toh sirf ek tukra nahi khaa paaoge”

"Kuch Logo ke Sath Sirf Waqt Bitane Se Sab Kuch Sahi ho Jata Hai....."

"22 tak padhai, 25 pe naukri, 26 pe chokri, 30 pe bachche, 60 pe retirement ... aur phir maut ka intezaar ... dhat aaisi ghisi piti life thodi jeena chahta hoon........"

"Shaadi Is Dal Chawal For Pachaas Saal Till You Die ... Arre Life Mein Thoda Bahut Keema Pav, Tangdi Kabab, Hakka Noodle Bhi Hona Chahiye Na"

"Tu right nahi hai Naina, bas mujhse alag hai."

"Teri smile kitni dangerous hai pata hai, mere paas dil hota toh pakka aa jata ispe."

“Waqt rukta nahi beet jata hai aur hum kharch ho jaate hain.”

"Khud pe Daya karna band karo, aur khud se pyaar karna seekho."

"Kahin par pohochne ke liye, kahin se nikalna bohot zaroori hota hai."

Ayan Mukerji directorial Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani released in the year 2013. The film also featured Aditya Roy Kapur, Kalki Koechlin, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Farooque Shaikh, Poorna Jagannathan in pivotal roles.

