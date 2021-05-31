Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABH BACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan celebrates 52 years in Bollywood industry, says 'still wondering how it all went by'

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has reminisced about his journey in filmdom on social media. He looked back at his 52 years in films, while thanking his 'extended family' on Instagram. Looking back at his career, he said that he still wonders how it all went by. BIG B posted a collage of his character looks from 56 movies, each one from one year of his work. He started off with his debut film Saat Hindustani in 1969 for the collage.

Right from his debut film, Saat Hindustani to Mohabbatein, Baghban, Sooryavansham, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Paa, and Gulabo Sitabo, Amitabh Bachchan shared a special collage to mark the big day.

In his caption, Amitabh Bachchan looked back at his five decades in Bollywood and wrote, "52 years .. !!! Goodness .. thank you Ef Moses for this compilation .. still wondering how it all went by."

As soon as he shared the post, his 'Brahmastra' co-star Mouni Roy was all heart for the comment. Shilpa Shetty wrote, ''Congratulations...dearest @amitabhbachchan JI , Aap jaisa koi nahi.. aur na hoga''.

Bachchan, who had a string of flops after Saat Hindustani, shot to fame in the early 1970s post Anand. He came to be dubbed as Bollywood “angry young man” due to his onscreen persona. He was a part of Hindi film industry’s classics like Sholay, Silsila and Black too.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan recently announced that he will be a part of Deepika Padukone starrer 'The Intern'. The superstar will be taking the place of Rishi Kapoor who was earlier supposed to play the role. The film is a remake of the 2015 Hollywood hit of the same name, starring Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway.

Apart from this, he will be seen in Rumi Jafry's psychological suspense drama Chehre, which also stars actor Emraan Hashmi and Rhea Chakraborty. BIG B has films like 'Jhund', 'Brahmastra', 'Goodbye', 'May Day' and several others in the pipeline.

