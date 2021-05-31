Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIDYA BALAN Sherni teaser: Vidya Balan as forest officer finds her way into the wild, leaving fans intrigued and excited

Vidya Balan starrer 'Sherni' has been in the news since the first look was unveiled. It is all set to release in the month of June, this year. On Monday the makers dropped its teaser. Featuring Vidya in the lead as a forest officer, the film's teaser showcases life in the wilderness. As fans are waiting to see Vidya’s performance after almost a year, the makers decided to share a glimpse of it much sooner than we expected. Directed by Amit Masurkar and written by Aastha Tiku, the film has the actress playing the role of an IFS (Indian Forest Service) office.

As the teaser begins, we can see Vidya dressed in the uniform of a forest officer in the middle of a dense forest. We hear the voice of the actress saying, "Jungle kitna bhi ghana kyu na ho, sherni apna raasta dhund hi leti hai (No matter how dense the jungle is, the tigress always finds her way)."

Sharing the teaser, Vidya wrote, "A tigress always knows the way! Ready to hear the #Sherni roar? Here’s the Official Teaser. Trailer out, June 2. Meet #SherniOnPrime, June 2021. @primevideoin."

Sherni is a fictional story that takes us through the journey of a forest officer who strives for balance in a world of man-animal conflict. The teaser has already left the audiences even more excited for the trailer, which will release on 2nd June.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra and Amit Masukar, the film boasts of a powerful ensemble cast that includes Sharat Saxena, Mukul Chadda, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun, Brijendra Kala and Neeraj Kabi. It is backed by T-Series & Abundantia Entertainment.

