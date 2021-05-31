Kangana Ranaut visits Golden Temple for first time with family: Speechless and stunned with its beauty

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA RANAUT Kangana Ranaut visits Golden Temple with family

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who recently flew to her hometown in Manali, on Monday visited Amritsar's famous Sri Harmandir Sahib- Golden Temple with her family. Sharing pictures of the same on her social media, she revealed how much she was stunned with the beauty and divinity of the place. The 'Panga' actress also shared that it was her first visit to the temple, despite the fact that she grew up in the northern part of India.

Astonished with the serene beauty of the temple, she wrote, "Today I visited Sri Harmandir Sahib Golden temple, even though I grew up in north and almost everyone in my family has already visited the temple many times only for me it was first time .... speechless and stunned with Golden temple’s beauty and divinity...."

For the visit, Kangana donned an all-blue pastel coloured churidar suit and kept her curly hair tied in a signature bun. In the pictures, the actress is seen posing candidly with her family against the backdrop of the stunning Golden Temple.

In one of the photo, Kangana poses with her nephew in front of the shrine and in another she is snapped receiving the 'kadha prashad'.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kangana Ranaut's much-awaited project 'Thalaivi' which was slated for a theatrical release on April 23, this year got postponed due to the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases. The film is a biopic on the life of Tamil Nadu's celebrated actress-turned-politician Jayalalithaa. Helmed by A. L. Vijay, 'Thalaivi' is an upcoming Indian multilingual biographical film that will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Apart from this she also has 'Tejas', 'Dhaakad', and 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda' in the pipeline.

The actress has also signed up to play the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in an upcoming political drama.

