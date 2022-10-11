Vikram Vedha Box Office Collection: Hrithik-Saif starrer unlikely to touch Rs 100 crore domestically

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HRITHIKROSHAN Vikram Vedha was released in cinema halls on September 30

Vikram Vedha Box Office Collection: Bollywood film starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan has struggled to do decent business on its second weekend in the domestic market. The action thriller has been underperforming ever since it hit the big screens on September 30. Now, the chances of it entering the Rs 100 crore club in the domestic market seem unlikely. Trade analyst has claimed that the mass centers, where Vikram Vedha was expected to perform well, have not really responded well. As a result, the cumulative collections have been impacted.

Over the second weekend, the film's business has been poor. Now, the chances for it earning Rs 100 crore in the Indian market are unlikely. This will worry the makers as there was huge anticipation riding on the film beforehand. The publicity campaign was a boost in its arm but somehow the mass circuits haven't really performed as they should have.

A report in Box Office India said that Vikram Vedha had a poor second weekend as the film could not grow on the second Sunday. The Sunday was flat and it picked up Rs 10.75 crore for the weekend. The business on Sunday was affected by the cricket match. After the second weekend, the film's collections stood at Rs 69 crore in India. On Monday, it is expected that the film's business was less and the movie would be shy of touching the Rs 71 crore mark in 11 days since release.

Vikram Vedha overseas business

Meanwhile, the overseas collections of Vikram Vedha have been decent. It was released in over 100 countries, making it one of the widest openings for a Bollywood film abroad. Vikram Vedha opened across 22 countries in Europe and 27 countries in Africa and Latin America, including Japan, Russia, Panama and Peru, all non-traditional territories for Bollywood. Overseas, the collections of the film have been promising. The key markets and top contributors overseas are US, Canada, UK and UAE. In 10 days, the movie has collected USD 4.7 million overseas, which translates to Rs 36 crore.

After completing its theatrical run, Vikram Vedha would be streaming on Jio Studios. The OTT premiere date has not been announced by the makers yet.

