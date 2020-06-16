Tuesday, June 16, 2020
     
  5. Vicky Kaushal prays for 'sukh', 'shaanti' for all

Vicky Kaushal shared a throwback picture of him praying at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. The actor's post comes in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput's demise on Sunday.

New Delhi Updated on: June 16, 2020 21:22 IST
Vicky Kaushal
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VICKY KAUSHAL

Vicky Kaushal penned an emotional message after hearing of Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Actor Vicky Kaushal has prayed for peace and joy for all in a new social media post on Tuesday. "Jo hai... jo chale gaye, saareyaan nu sukh shaanti bakshya (to the ones present and the ones departed, shower peace and joy)."

Jo hai... jo chale gaye, saareyaan nu sukh shaanti bakshyo. 🙏🙏🙏

Along with it, he shared a throwback picture of him praying at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

Vicky's post comes in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput's demise on Sunday. Sushant was found hanging at his residence.

After hearing of Sushant's death, Vicky had penned this message: "Never got to know him well but this still feels like a blow to the gut. Can't imagine the pain he was going through and the pain that his family and friends must be going through right now. May God give them strength. Rest in peace Sushant."

