Urmila Matondkar says World War 2 ended in 1919. Trolls compare her to Alia and Sonakshi

Urmila Matondkar trolled for stating World War ended in 1919.

Urmila Matondkar recently made a goof-up while talking about the Citizenship Amendment Act(CAA). The actor-turned-politician while comparing CAA to Rowlatt Act 1919 of the British regime said that World War 2 ended in 1919. As soon as the video hit the internet, while some were left baffled, others began trolling her.

At a recent protest against CAA, organised on Mahatma Gandhi's 72nd death anniversary at Gandhi Bhavan memorial in Pune, the actress said, “After the end of the Second World War in 1919, the British knew that unrest was spreading in India and that may rise after the Second World War was over. So, they brought a law commonly known as the Rowlatt Act. That 1919 law and the Citizenship (Amendment) Act of 2019 will be recorded as black laws in history.”

In no time, she was compared with Alia Bhatt and Sonakshi Sinha. Both the actress have earlier been brutally mocked after they gave wrong answers to general knowledge questions.

For those who don't know, World War 2 began in 1939 and ended in 1945.

One of the Twitter users wrote, “Shittt! In exam last week, I wrote #WorldWar2 ended in 1945 , I guess either my knowledge is too slow or #UrmilaMatondkar’s history is too fast and too furious! ”.

