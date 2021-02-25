Image Source : YOUTUBE SCREENGRAB Time To Dance Trailer OUT: Isabelle Kaif & Sooraj Pancholi are ready to dance their way out into your hearts

March 2021 will see the gorgeous Isabelle Kaif debuting on the big screen opposite Sooraj Pancholi in Time To Dance. The makers of the film just dropped the trailer of the film and the temperatures have risen! The right moves, foot tapping music and two good looking actors romancing, we couldn’t ask for more from the film! Directed by Stanley D’Costa, this will be the first Hindi film to showcase Ballroom and Latin dance forms.

The actors have nailed every dance form like a professional and their chemistry on screen will make you believe in love and dreams. Also featuring in key roles is stunning Waluscha De Sousa and entertaining Rajpal Yadav. We can’t wait to see the couple set our screens on fire in the movie!

The actress took to Instagram to announce the trailer release of the film and wrote, "Presenting the trailer of #TimeToDance. Releasing on 12th March 2021." While Sooraj wrote, "Express your soul, one move at a time. TRAILER OUT NOW !#TimeToDance. Releasing on 12th March 2021."

Just a few days back, a few first look posters of the two actors were released that increased the excitement level of the fans.

Produced by T- Films UK Ltd Production and Lizelle D’Souza, directed by Stanley Menino D’Costa the film will release in theatres on 12th March 2021.

Watch Time To Dance Trailer: