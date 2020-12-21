Taimur Ali Khan Birthday: Mom Kareena hosts a mini-birthday bash for little munchkin, check pics

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENAKAPOORKHAN Taimur Ali Khan Birthday: Mom Kareena hosts a mini-birthday bash for little munchkin

Bollywood stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan celebrated son Taimur Ali Khan's 4th birthday with close family and friends at their home in Mumbai on Sunday evening. They hosted a mini-birthday bash for the little munchkin. The day was filled with a lot of fun activities and exciting games for the guests. The party was attended by Taimur's family members including Karisma Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Babita Kapoor, Inaaya Kemmu, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and Kiaan Raj Kapoor.

Kareena took to her Instagram and shared pictures from the birthday bash. Tim's chocolate birthday cake was shaped like a horse’s hoof, the place was also decorated with balloons toting the faces of the Marvel characters like Hulk and Avengers. Kareena was dressed in a bright yellow salwar kameez, Saif kept it simple in a blue-grey kurta and pajamas while the birthday boy was looking super cool in a black printed T-shirt and a pair of blue denims.

Soha Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor also shared glimpses from Taimur's birthday party.

Earlier, Kareena penned a long heartfelt note for her son on the social media platform. Sharing a montage video of adorable pictures of Taimur, she wrote, "My child... I’m happy at four you have such determination, dedication, and focus on what you want to do... which is now picking up the haystack and feeding the cow... God bless you my hardworking boy... but on the way, don’t forget to taste the snow, pluck flowers, jump up and down, climb trees and of course eat all your cake... (sic)."

She added, "Chase your dreams and keep your chin up my boy... but above all else... do everything in your life that makes you smile. No one can or ever will love you more than your Amma. Happy Birthday, Son... My Tim (sic)."

On the special occasion of Taimur's birthday, Bebo also took to her social media handle to announce her book for all the moms-to-be titled - Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible.

Saif and Kareena are expecting their second child together next year. The couple got married in October 2012.

