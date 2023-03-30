Sushmita Sen wraps up Taali dubbing after recovering from heart attack; shares happy photos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUSHMITASEN Sushmita Sen with the team of Taali.

Sushmita Sen, who had earlier announced her web series Taali, has finally completed dubbing for the same. On Wednesday, the actress, who portrays a transgender character in Taali, posted images from the dubbing studio on social media.

The Aarya actor took to her Instagram and shared a couple of happy photos, she wrote in her caption, “ “Finally, completed dubbing & promo shoot for our #webseries #Taali. This beautiful #team will be missed dearly…what a soulful journey it’s been!!.” She also expressed her gratitude to the cast and director of Taali as she tagged them in her post, and ended the message with her usual signature of “I love you guys, Dugga Dugga.”

Sushmita plays the title character in Taali, a biopic about the transgender lady Gauri Sawant. The first poster featured Sushmita clapping while wearing a large maroon bindi.

Sushmita recently experienced a cardiac attack and underwent stent placement. Following her recovery, she earlier this month strolled the runway at a fashion week. The actress was beaming as she walked the runway while wearing a stunning yellow lehenga.

On March 2, the actress shocked her fans on Instagram when she revealed that she had recently survived a heart attack and had undergone angioplasty.

Sharing a throwback picture with her father, Sushmita wrote, “Keep your heart happy & courageous, and it’ll stand by you when you need it the most, Shona” (Wise words by my father @sensubir). I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back…Angioplasty done…stent in place…and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart’. Lots of people to thank for their timely aid & constructive action…will do so in another post! This post is just to keep you (my well wishers & loved ones) informed of the good news …that all is well & I am ready for some life again!!!"

