Sushmita Sen shares health update: 'I survived major heart attack with 95 percent blockage'

Sushmita Sen recently shocked her fans by sharing the news of her suffering a heart attack. The Bollywood actress informed that she got an angioplasty done and has a 'stent in place'. Further giving an update on her health, Sushmita Sen revealed that she is ready to live again. Ever since the news surfaced on the internet, the actress started receiving well wishes and immense love from her fans around the globe.

Sharing an update on her health, Sushmita shared a video message for her fans. In the video, The 'Aarya' actor said that it was due to gym and healthy lifstyle she follows that helped her surviving heart attack. "I know a lot of you will stop going to the gym and say, 'it did not help her.' But that is not good. It did help me. I survived a very big heart attack. It was massive with 95 percent blockage in the main artery. I survived because I have kept an active lifestyle. I am very lucky to be on the other side. It doesn't put fear in me, instead, I now have a feeling of promise to look forward to something," said the actor.

She also appreciated her doctors and hospital for keeping the news of her heart attack and subsequent treatment 'very hushed and private'. She said in the video, "So many things have happened to so many people in the last month, all we can do is count our blessings... I shouted out that message (about her heart attack) and love came pouring in, good wishes came pouring in... my life's greatest learning is generation of goodness and fantastic energy. I love you all for that, so thank you."

The former Miss Universe said she is doing perfectly well though she has not overcome her sore throat fully. She is eager to come back to the shooting floor. She said, "Once I get a clearance from my doctors, I will be off to Jaipur to finish Aarya and I will also be working on the dubbing for 'Taali'." She ended the video by saying "This post is just to keep you (my well wishers and loved ones) informed of the good news ...that all is well and I am ready for some life again. I love you guys beyond!!!!"

