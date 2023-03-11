Sushmita Sen turns showstopper days after suffering heart attack; fans can't take eyes off her

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@LAKMEFASHIONWK Sushmita Sen at Lakme Fashion Week

Days after suffering a massive heart attack, the Bollywood beauty, Sushmita sen is back in action. She walked the ramp as a showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week on day 3. Three days ago, Sushmita shared a picture in which she was seen stretching and working out. She wrote that she was given the clean chit by her cardiologist.

See the post here:

The official Instagram handle of the fashion week shared a video of Sushmita. The actor walked the ramp in a dull yellow lehenga and minimal jewellery. She left her hair open and had a bindi adorning her forehead. She walked carrying a flower bouquet and handed it over to the paparazzi who were stationed at the end point of the ramp.

The pride of India looked evergreen with a splashy smile as she walked the ramp with grace. Reacting to her first appearance after the health scare, fans have showered love upon her. One fan wrote, “Never fail to impress, this lady and her aura.. Just unbelievable.” “After been through so much she is walking the ramp,” added another one. Someone else commented, “That’s how it’s supposed to be. The pose the grace so perfect she is! Hands down the best.” One more said, “She is grace… she is celebration of life… she is celebration of love, kindness… She holds the best smile and the ability to spread it to each and every soul in the room and beyond.. She is Shakti… true Goddess!! Words are not enough.”

For the unversed, a few days ago, Sushmita shocked her fans by sharing the news of suffering a heart attack. She revealed that the heart attack was 'massive' and that there was 95 percent blockage in the main artery. She said that she survived the attack only because of her active lifestyle and that she is extremely lucky to be on the other side of this. Last week, she said she has been declared ‘cleared’ by her doctors. She has now started exercising at home.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra opens up on pay parity: 'I might get into trouble for saying this'

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra poses with Ram Charan as they attend South Asian Excellence pre-Oscar event | Photos

Latest Entertainment News