Priyanka Chopra poses with Ram Charan as they attend South Asian Excellence pre-Oscar event | Photos

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Priyanka Chopra poses with Ram Charan and his wife Upasana at Pre-Oscar Bash.

The global star, Priyanka Chopra along with Anjula Acharia hosted a special party in Los Angeles for Oscar nominees from South Asian countries. The handsome hunk of South, Ram Charan along with his wife Upasana attended Priyanka Chopra's party and shared a great camaraderie. Both Priyanka and Ram have worked together in the Bollywood movie 'Zanjeer'. Released in 2013, it marked Rma's Bollywood debut.

Priyanka Chopra looked gorgeous in her all-white attire. The global star made a stunning appearance, donning a white corset top paired with a sheer skirt, and completed her look with a shrug. Ram Charan wore a Dolce and Gabbana blue and black suit ensemble with some quirky glasses. RRR has been nominated at the 95th Academy Awards for its song Naatu Naatu for Best Original Song. The Oscars will also have a performance by Jr NTR and American actor-dancer Lauren Gottlieb.

The event was hosted by Priyanka and celebrity manager-entrepreneur Anjula Acharia, with co-chairs Malala Yousafzai, Mindy Kaling, Kumail Nanjiani, Kal Penn, Aziz Ansari, Bela Bajaria, Radhika Jones, Joseph Patel, Shruti Ganguly, and Anita Chatterjee. Nick Jonas, Preity Zinta, Jr NTR, Jacqueline Fernandez, and other South Asian artists were present at the party.

Deepika Padukone presenter at the Oscars

Actress Deepika Padukone is the only Indian presenter at Oscars 2023. In other news, just a few days before RRR's release, the film went back to theatres in the US on March 3.

Priyanka Chopra's work front

Priyanka Chopra has been ruling heads with the trailer of his upcoming Prime Video web series Citadel. With its fantastic action and breathtaking visuals, the series has become the talk of the town. While shooting for the kick-ass action sequences, Priyanka Chopra packed some punches and pulled off stunts that made it a memorable experience for her. The actress is now gearing up for the release of the spy-action thriller, and has shared that for the first time in her 22 years' career, she got equal pay with 'Citadel'.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra opens up on pay parity: 'I might get into trouble for saying this'

Also Read: OSCARS 2023: Lauren Gottlieb to perform on Naatu Naatu to Deepika Padukone being presenter. What to expect?

Latest Entertainment News