Deepika Padukone launches a book on late actress Sridevi, Boney Kapoor breaks down

Deepika Padukone and Boney Kapoor today launched a book based on Sridevi, in Delhi. Deepika took the opportunity to talk at length about the bond that she shared with the late actress. Deepika Padukone shared how Sridevi and Boney Kapoor used to send her personalised messages for her films to appreciate the performances. Deepika said that not many people know that 'the first female superstar' was one person who Deepika was really fond of, on a personal level.

Sridevi's husband and film producer, Boney Kapoor remembered his wife and got visibly emotional at the time of the book launch. The director of Sridevi's very popular movie, English Vinglish- Gauri Shinde was also present at the book launch.

Deepika revealed that she agreed immediately when asked by Boney Kapoor to launch a book on Sridevi, not just because she was a celebrated actress but also because she shared a good bond with her. Deepika said that she felt honoured to be given an opportunity to launch the book.

Deepika Padukone talking about late actress Sridevi at the book launch.

Boney Kapoor at the book launch.

Deepika Padukone and Gauri Shinde unveiling the book.

Gauri Shinde, Boney Kapoor and Deepika Padukone.

She also highlighted their South Indian connect and cited it as a reason for their bonding. Calling Sridevi a major support in her life, personally and professionally, she said that receiving an appreciation from Sridevi and Boney gave her a surety that she would definitely win an award for the performance, as they were the 'true critics'.

Sridevi had passed away on the 24th of February, 2018 in Dubai. The cause of her death was identified as accidental drowning. The veteran actress is recognised as one of the most influential and incredible performers of Indian cinema. The Madame Tussauds Museum installed a wax statue of the actress as a tribute to her celebrated personality.

