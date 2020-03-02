Sooryavanshi Trailer Review: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif starrer promises to be 'cop-film' of the year

The cops are here! Sooryavanshi trailer has finally hit the internet and left all of us swayed. Rohit Shetty's directorial film featuring Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif in major roles and Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh in supporting is something that will definitely excite you to the core. With a runtime of 4 minutes and 13 seconds, the trailer opens up with the voice of Singham giving a description of how the city of Mumbai has been standing tall despite various attacks on it. The music in the backdrop will remind you of the 'Aaya Police' theme after which our hero aka Akki makes his grand entry through a chopper.

The larger-than-life cop saga shows the mission to eliminate the camouflaged sleeper cells in the country. From strong-headed cops to daredevil stunts and twirling cars, the film is a perfect energy blast with Sooryavanshi aka Akshay Kumar, Singham aka Ajay Devgn and Simmba aka Ranveer Singh. The cherry on top is Akshay and Katrina's crackling chemistry and a glimpse of their child. Sharing the trailer of the much-awaited film from the cop-universe, Karan Johar wrote on Instagram, "With all these on the big screen, there is not an ounce of doubt about this being a blockbuster! #SooryavanshiTrailer is out now!!"

This film will be Akshay and Katrina's comeback on the screen together after 10 years. Talking about working with the Khiladi Kumar, Katrina told a portal, "With him, it always feels like going back home. He is a wonderful co-star. Still so focussed and dedicated to his craft. He loves his craft and you can see that."

Announcing the news of the trailer release, Akshay on Sunday wrote on Instagram, "Are you ready for the action-packed Super Cop saga to unfold? #SooryavanshiTrailer out tomorrow!"

This will be the first association of Akshay Kumar with Rohit Shetty. Rohit who is known for his action films is proud about it. "I am happy and proud about it. The only thing is even if others are doing action today, people say, it is 'Rohit Shetty' style. That makes me happy and proud," Rohit told PTI in an interview.

Meanwhile, check out what happened at the trailer launch event of Sooryavanshi here:

Sooryavanshi also stars Gulshan Grover, Vivaan Bhatena, Abhimanyu Singh, Niharica Raizada, Jackie Shroff, and Sikander Kher. The cop drama is slated to be released on March 27, 2020. The script has been penned down by Sajid-Farhad while Rohit Shetty, Karan Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Hiroo Yash Johar, and Apoorva Mehta have bankrolled the film.

Watch the Sooryavanshi Trailer:

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries