Sooryavanshi Poster: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif's chemistry is a treat for the sore eyes. Seen it?

Fans who were missing the chemistry between Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif got a piece of good news when Rohit Shetty directorial Sooryavanshi was announced. Just a few days back, the makers finally released the trailer of the film that happened to be a treat for the action fans. Everyone loved the cop-avatars of the three stars Akshay, Ranveer Singh, and Ajay Devgn as Sooryavanshi, Simmba, and Singham. Another element that raised excitement was the reunion of the most lovable on-screen jodi after a gap of 10 years. Well now, the makers have shared a new poster of the film that is definitely a treat for the sore eyes.

The new poster shows Akshay dressed in a police uniform and the visibility of only Katrina's face. Looking at the colour theme, it seems as if the shot is from a tense moment taking place. Below a small AK figure is seen with his back towards the camera with a gun in his hand. The poster was shared by Katrina on her Instagram handle with a caption that read, "#Sooryavanshi." Have a look:

Talking about the action-packed masala entertainer, the director Rohit Shetty in an interview with IANS said, "When people will come with an expectation that Sooryavanshi will be larger-than-life, there will be action and chemistry between these guys... Everything is there in the film. I am pretty confident about that. Whether they like the film or not, is a different story. If you are coming in with family and a tub of popcorn (expecting) action and all the stuff you want from Sooryavanshi, then that is there in the film."

The cast has already begun the promotions of the film for which they even graced The Kapil Sharma Show.

Watch Sooryavanshi Trailer:

