Sooryavanshi Box Office Collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif starrer collects ₹24 crore

After a long wait, Rohit Shetty’s 'Sooryavanshi' starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif released in theatres. The film has opened to great responses from the audience. 'Sooryavanshi' has opened in cinemas countrywide with a bang as it amassed a whopping Rs 26.29 crores on the first day of its release, maintaining the pace, the film registered a decent performance on the second day with collections of around ₹24.50 crore. Even after a clashed with Hollywood film Eternals at the box office, Akshay Kumar starrer has managed to impress cine buffs.

A Boxofficeindia.com report stated: "Sooryavanshi has held up very well on day two as it looks to record collections in the 24.50 crore nett range. This collection has come off a huge holiday and the drop will be only 5-10%." Rohit Shetty directorial Sooryavanshi finally released on Friday (November 5) after hitting multiple roadblocks over the last 18 months, but it seems to have been worth the wait.

The film, which opened in theatres on Friday after being delayed numerous times due to the coronavirus pandemic, was met with a thunderous response from the audience that lined up outside the theatres in various parts of the country. Reliance Entertainment, which backed the film, said the movie is doing strong business at the box office despite curtailed occupancy in various parts of the country.

Talking about the opening-day response to the film, senior trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh said: "It is an amazing start, more so because if you look at the 50 per cent occupancy still in force in Maharashtra, which is the largest market for the movie business, contributing 35-40 per cent of the film industry's earnings. I am confident that the film will cross the Rs 30-crore, which is fantabulous."

The film revolves around Veer Sooryavanshi, the chief of the Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad and his team who join forces with inspector Sangram Bhalerao and DCP Bajirao Singham to stop a terrorist group planning to attack Mumbai.

Produced by Reliance Entertainment, Rohit Shetty Picturez, Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films, it also stars Jackie Shroff, Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, Sikandar Kher, Nikitin Dheer and Jaaved Jaaferi. Ajay Devgn along with Ranveer Singh have cameo appearances.

