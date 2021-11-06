Katrina Kaif or Raveena Tandon in 'Tip tip barsa paani'? Fans can't choose who looks better with Akshay Kumar

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SAYMYNAME_RAJ Stills from 'Tip tip barsa paani' featuring Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon and Katrina Kaif

In the '90s it was Raveena Tandon in a yellow saree who set fire to the water and now 27 years later in 2021, it is Katrina Kaif who attempted to recreate the magic by dancing in a metallic saree. 'Tip tip barsa paani' has been an iconic '90s Bollywood song that cinemagoers swear by to date. With Akshay Kumar's latest release 'Sooryavanshi', the actor recreated the song with actress Katrina Kaif. After the song was released by the makers, netizens couldn't help but compare the two actresses.

While some think no one can recreate Raveena's magic on the screen, others are of the opinion that Katrina did a fair job with the song. Here's how netizens have reacted to the song:

For the unversed, the original Tip Tip Barsa Paani song featuring Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon is from the film Mohra. The song was sung by Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan.

Talking about 'Sooryavanshi', the film marks the fourth installment of filmmaker Shetty's cop universe after 'Singham' franchise and 'Simmba'. The Rohit Shetty directorial released on Diwali. It has opened in cinemas countrywide with a bang as it amassed a whopping Rs 26.29 crores on the first day of its release.

The film, which opened in theatres on Friday after being delayed numerous times due to the coronavirus pandemic, was met with a thunderous response from the audience that lined up outside the theatres in various parts of the country. Reliance Entertainment, which backed the film, said the movie is doing strong business at the box office despite curtailed occupancy in various parts of the country.

"Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi shatters the box office despite curtailed occupancy of 50 percent in large parts of the country on day one. Collects Rs 26.29 crore nationally," a press note from the banner stated.

The film stars Akshay as Anti-Terrorism Squad chief DCP Veer Sooryavanshi and also features Jackie Shroff besides Katrina Kaif.

The film revolves around Veer Sooryavanshi, the chief of the Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad and his team who join forces with inspector Sangram Bhalerao and DCP Bajirao Singham to stop a terrorist group planning to attack Mumbai.