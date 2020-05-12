Sonam Kapoor let her Instafam inside her luxurious Delhi home. See her 'snapshots of quarantine'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONAM KAPOOR Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to share 'snapshots of quarantine'.

Sonam Kapoor delighted her fans with a sneak peek into her luxurious home while in quarantine with husband Anand Ahuja. Sonam is in quarantine with her husband Anand Ahuja in her Delhi home. The duo returned from London in March and since then they have been under self-isolation. The actress took to Instagram to share 'snapshots of quarantine' giving her fans a glimpse of her uber-stylish Delhi house.

From their swanky bedroom, kitchen, closet to book-shelf, the actress' posts was enough to sum up her quarantine days. The duo has been reading, cooking and spending time with each other during this lockdown period.

In the photos, Sonam can be seen in her comfy black and white striped pyajamas while Anand is dressed in a plain white kurta-pyjama. While in the first picture, Sonam gazes lovingly at her hubby while he looks at something on his iPad, the second picture has the actress lying down and reading a book on her bed while Anand is busy with his iPad as he sits in a chair next to the bed.

Sonam also shared photos of their living room, kitchen and the sprawling lawn where Anand was seen exercising. “Snapshots of Quarantine; @vegnonveg for @hypebeast .. #StayHomeSnaps #ShotOniPhone,” her caption read.

Sonam and Anand celebrated their second wedding anniversary on Friday. The Neerja actress shared an adorable picture on Instagram and said, "Our first picture together.. 4 years ago today I met a vegan who could do complicated yoga positions and speak about retail and business with the same ease. I found him unbelievably cool and sexy., he still makes my heart race and grounds me at the same time. Nothing compares to you @anandahuja, your compassion, kindness, generosity and smarts are incredibly attractive but so is your moodiness and your annoying perfectionism. Thank you for being my partner and standing besides me for these 4 years. They have been my most fulfilling. Happy happy anniversary husband. I’m soo thrilled I get to keep you for the rest of my life. I love you the most and I know you love me the best and the most. That I promise you is the greatest gift I’ve ever received."

A day before the wedding anniversary, Sonam shared a picture of the pre-anniversary gift -- a Nintendo Switch along with her favourite games Legend of Zelda and Mario Kart installed in it. She shared a video of the gift on her Instagram story and wrote, "@anandahuja knows me too well… Love you so much." In the background, Sonam can be heard saying, "This is my anniversary present." Have a look:

Sonam married her longtime boyfriend Anand Ahuja in 2018 in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony in Mumbai.

