Siddhant Chaturvedi packs a punch. Watch video

Siddhant Chaturvedi was seen in basketball shorts and gloves, flaunting washboard abs and going for the punching bag aggressively.

New Delhi Published on: June 12, 2020 16:18 IST
Siddhant Chaturvedi
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIDDHANTCHATURVEDI

Siddhant Chaturvedi has recently dropped his song "Dhoop".

Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi shared a video that shows him boxing. In the Instagram video, a shirtless Siddhant in basketball shorts and gloves, flaunts washboard abs and goes for the punching bag aggressively. "Beat it," he captioned the video, which currently has 257k views.

Beat it💥

The actor has recently dropped his song "Dhoop", which currently has 219,260 views currently.

Siddhant told IANS his goal was not to establish himself as an established singer with "Dhoop" but to bring happiness and a feeling of hope among people during the lockdown.

The actor, who rose to fame as MC Sher from "Gully Boy", will soon be seen in Yash Raj Films' "Bunty Aur Babli 2" and Karan Johar's untitled film.

"Bunty Aur Babli 2" also features Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji in important roles. It is a sequel to the 2005 hit "Bunty Aur Babli", which starred Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji in lead roles.

