Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Collection Day 3: Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar film holds strong on Sunday

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan box office: Ayushmann Khurrana's latest release Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has had a good opening weekend. The movie is now aiming for the Rs 50 crore mark. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan's box office collections on Sunday witnessed some good numbers on Sunday.Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar's film is being loved by the audience. Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, the film also stars Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Manu Rishi and Sunita Rajwar in pivotal roles.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan​ box office collection on Sunday was an estimated Rs 10-11 crore, which is at par as its earnings on Saturday. Ayushmann Khurrana's​ film made Rs 11.08 crore on Saturday and had raked in Rs 9.55 crore on its opening day. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Sunday said, "#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan jumps on Day 2... Metros witness growth, while mass pockets remain strictly average... The trend suggests further growth on Day 3... Eyes ₹ 34 cr [+/-] weekend, which is a healthy score... Fri 9.55 cr, Sat 11.08 cr. Total: ₹ 20.63 cr. #India biz. #SMZS".

#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan jumps on Day 2... Metros witness growth, while mass pockets remain strictly average... The trend suggests further growth on Day 3... Eyes ₹ 34 cr [+/-] weekend, which is a healthy score... Fri 9.55 cr, Sat 11.08 cr. Total: ₹ 20.63 cr. #India biz. #SMZS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 23, 2020

