Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/PRIMEVIDEOIN Sharmaji Namkeen Twitter Review: Rishi Kapoor's fans moved to tears, hail Paresh Rawal for finishing the film

Late veteran star Rishi Kapoor's last film 'Sharmaji Namkeen' has finally released on Amazon Prime Video on March 31 and fans can't keep their calm. Directed by Hitesh Bhatia, the film also features ace actor Paresh Rawal, who stepped into the shoes of Kapoor after his unfortunate death. The film happens to be the first time that Hindi cinema will witness two phenomenal actors playing one character on screen. Apart from fans, even celebrities have been eagerly waiting for the premiere of the film knowing that it would be the last time that Rishi Kapoor's magic will be seen onscreen. Well, apart from the two legendary actors, the movie also features Juhi Chawla, Suhail Nayyar, Taaruk Raina, Satish Kaushik, Sheeba Chaddha and Isha Talwar in pivotal roles.

As soon as the film made its way on the OTT platform, many got excited to know about its review. On the other hand, there were several people who gave their own verdict after watching the same. People praised the two actors for their performance and spoke about how the film brought tears into their eyes. There were others who lauded the plot of the film and said that 'Sharmaji Namkeen' was all about self-love.

Have a look at the Twitter reactions that followed post the release of the film:

Meanwhile, just before the release of the film, several B'Town stars paid special tribute the iconic star by recreating his hit song 'Om Shanti Om.' The list of celebs included names of --Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Arjun Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Pandey, Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria.

These B-town celebs sported attire inspired by Rishi Kapoor's sparkly silver outfit in the song and shook a leg to the evergreen love anthem from the blockbuster film 'Karz', following the iconic star's dance moves.

Meanwhile, 'Sharmaji Namkeen' is an Excel Entertainment Film in association with MacGuffin Pictures.