Rishi Kapoor's LAST film 'Sharmaji Namkeen': Where to Watch, Review, Trailer, HD download & more

'Sharmaji Namkeen' starring the late Rishi Kapoor, is heading for an OTT release. Harping on the themes of self-realization and discovery, the film tells the story of a recently retired man, who discovers his passion for cooking after joining a riotous women's kitty circle. The film, whose trailer was launched recently has piqued the interest of cinephiles who are looking forward to watching the late iconic star lighting up the screen for one last time. Kapoor plays the eponymous character of Sharma Ji in the Hitesh Bhatia directorial. However, due to his unfortunate demise, veteran actor Paresh Rawal was approached to play the character and completed the film. Hence, this movie will mark the first time that Hindi cinema will witness two phenomenal actors playing one character on screen. 'Sharmaji Namkeen' also stars Juhi Chawla, Suhail Nayyar, Taaruk Raina, Satish Kaushik, Sheeba Chaddha, and Isha Talwar.

What is 'Sharmaji Namkeen' Release Date?

March 31, 2022

Where to watch Rishi Kapoor starter 'Sharmaji Namkeen'?

Sharmaji Namkeen drops on Amazon Prime Video on March 31.

Who is the Director of Sharmaji Namkeen?

Directed by Hitesh Bhatia, the movie will release on Thursday.

Who are the producers of Sharmaji Namkeen?

'Sharmaji Namkeen' is an Excel Entertainment Production in association with Macguffin Pictures.

What is the star cast of Sharmaji Namkeen?

Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal as B. G. Sharma aka Sharmaji

Juhi Chawla

Suhail Nayyar as Sharmaji's son

Isha Talwar

Sheeba Chaddha

Ayesha Raza

Satish Kaushik

Parmeet Sethi

Taaruk Raina

Who is the Music Director of Sharmaji Namkeen?

The film's music is composed by Sneha Khanwalkar while lyrics are written by Gopal Datt.

Watch Sharmaji Namkeen trailer here: