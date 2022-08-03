Shamshera Box Office Collection: Ranbir Kapoor-Sanjay Dutt starrer receives negative responses

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Shamshera Box Office Collection

Shamshera Box Office Collection: Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor starrer Shamshera has done below-average business at the ticket windows. Even after a double role, Ranbir failed to impress both critics as well as the Box Office! The film, released on July 22, is having a hard time surviving in the theatres. It is a flop at the box office and on Day 12, Shamshera reportedly minted a mere Rs 0.7 crore.

Shamshera Box Office Collection Day 12:

Seems like Ranbir Kapoor's grand comeback to the big screen with Shamshera has been proved 'a disaster'. As per the trade pundits, Shamshera has emerged as a complete disappointment at the ticket windows. It is unable to garner the kind of love and support it was expecting from the audience and fans. Shamshera embarked on its journey with an opening of Rs 10.25 crore on Day 1 and over the days, the Bollywood film saw a major drop. And now with the release of Ek Villain Returns and Vikrant Rona, the collections have gone down further.

The Karan Malhotra-directorial is struggling to touch even the Rs 50 crore-mark. The numbers of Shamshera are constantly going down, and the film has barely crossed Rs 48 crore. Shamshera marks Ranbir Kapoor's 7th flop film. ALSO READ: Ek Villain Returns Box Office Collection: Arjun Kapoor-John Abraham starrer emerges a huge hit in UK

Sanjay Dutt's post defending Shamshera

Sanjay Dutt, who played the antagonist, Daroga Shuddh Singh in the film, penned a long note expressing his displeasure over the feedback the film has been receiving. Sharing a long note, he captioned it, "Shamshera is ours!" similar to what director Karan had captioned his post earlier "Shamshera is mine!"

He also defended the cast of the film including Ranbir Kapoor. He wrote, "Films are acts of passion - passion to tell a story, to bring to life characters you’ve never met before. Shamshera is one such labour of love to which we gave our all. It’s a movie made up of blood, sweat and tears. It’s a dream that we brought on screen. Movies are made for audiences to relish. And every movie finds its viewers, sooner or later."

About Shamshera

Ranbir Kapoor is pitted against Sanjay Dutt who is playing an evil, merciless, cold-hearted brute force of nature, Shuddh Singh in Shamshera. The story of the film is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shuddh Singh. Shamshera also stars Ronit Roy, Saurabh Shukla and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles. ALSO READ: Vikrant Rona Box Office Collections: Despite big drop, Kichcha Sudeep's film beats Bollywood movies

