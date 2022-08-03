Ek Villain Returns Box Office Collection: Arjun Kapoor-John Abraham starrer emerges a huge hit in UK

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@NAMAN_BEING Ek Villain Returns

Ek Villain Returns Box Office Collection: Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani's film is refusing to back down at the box office, despite receiving negative reviews. Released in theatres on July 29, Mohit Suri directorial opened to decent numbers on day 1. The film saw an upward box office trend over the weekend with each day bringing more money to the ticket window than the previous one. As per trade reports, Ek Villain Returns has emerged a huge HIT in UK as it sustains supremely well on Monday. However, On day 5, the film hardly minted any money, domestically.

Ek Villain Returns Box Office Collection Day 5

According to Box Office India, "Ek Villain Returns has emerged a huge HIT in UK. The weekend collections were a bit of a shocker as they collected around £130k but Monday is pretty crazy as the film picks up over £30k and it was not a holiday in UK on Monday. The four days ensure the film is a HIT in United Kingdom and it is going to sustain very well and maybe even beat bigger films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Jugjugg jeeyo."

Meanwhile, Ek Villain Returns raised Rs 7.05 crore at the ticket window on the day of its release, followed by Rs 7.47 crore on day two. On Day 4, the film's total collection amounted to Rs 26.50 crore. ALSO READ: Naga Chaitanya opens up about shying away from Hindi films before Laal Singh Chaddha

Arjun Kapoor on Ek Villain Returns' Box Office Success

Arjun Kapoor is happy with the response to his latest release 'Ek Villain Returns'. The Bollywood actor says the movie is the fifth biggest of his career, and while the industry tries to bounce back post pandemic, he finds this "extremely validating". He is thrilled to have delivered the fifth biggest opening of his career with 'Ek Villain Returns'.

About Ek Villain Returns

Directed by Mohit Suri, the film is a sequel to 2014 film Ek Villain, which starred Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. The sequel marks the first collaboration of actors John Abraham, Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria. ALSO READ: This is what Rashmika Mandanna-Kriti Sanon workout session looks like when they are together | VIDEO

The movie pits John's character Bhairav against Gautam, played by Arjun. Ek Villain Returns is not just about the gruesome face-off the action heroes but also the two leading ladies adding the fiery quotient to the movie. The film is jointly produced by T-series and Balaji Telefilms.

