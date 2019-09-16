Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shakuntala Devi first look: Vidya Balan sports short hairdo, impresses as math genius in biopic

Vidya Balan is all set to star in math genius Shakuntala Devi's biopic the first look of which was dropped on Monday. And we must say Vidya Balan has nailed Shakuntala Devi's look in short hairdo.

Taking to Instagram, Vidya Balan shared Shakuntala Devi first look along with a caption that says, "Excitement is multiplying each day! Time to dig into the 'root' of the mathematical genius."

Sharing a motion poster, the Parineeta actress wrote, "She was extraordinary, in every sense of the word! Know the story of the child prodigy & the human computer."

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared Vidya Balan's Shakuntala first look on Twitter. He said, "Filming begins today... Vidya Balan as #ShakuntalaDevi... Based on the life of mathematical genius, the ‘human computer’ - Shakuntala Devi... Directed by Anu Menon... Summer 2020 release... Produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Abundantia Entertainment."

Filming begins today... Vidya Balan as #ShakuntalaDevi... Based on the life of mathematical genius, the ‘human computer’ - Shakuntala Devi... Directed by Anu Menon... Summer 2020 release... Produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Abundantia Entertainment. pic.twitter.com/JnyC4W0OfH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 16, 2019

Shakuntala Devi was popularly called as the ‘Human Computer’. Her extraordinary skill in solving complex mathematical problems earned her a place in the 1982 edition of The Guinness Book of World records. She has also written a number of books, including novels as well as texts about mathematics, puzzles, and astrology.

Shakuntala Devi wrote the book The World of Homosexuals, which is considered the first study of homosexuality in India. She treated homosexuality in an understanding of light and is considered a pioneer in the field. It will be interesting to watch Vidya Balan, arguably the finest female actor in the country, bring life to such a legendary person.

Vidya Balan was last seen in the Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Mangal, which was well received by the critics and audience alike.

