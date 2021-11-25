Satyameva Jayate 2 Twitter & Celeb reactions: John Abraham's triple avatar earns compliments from fans

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TARANADARSH Satyameva Jayate 2 Twitter & Celeb reactions

Bollywood actor John Abraham is back on the big screen with high octane action and triple role for the first time in his career in his film Satyameva Jayate 2. The film is a sequel and the first instalment was released in 2018. Releasing on November 25, the film is all set to compete with Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma's cop drama Antim: The Final Truth at the box office. While it will be an interesting clash to witness, fans have already started giving their verdicts about the John Abraham starrer on social media. As the actor has claimed that the film has been quite specifically made for the mass audience who go to the theatres and enjoy the out-and-out commercial film, the fans have lauded the screenplay and loved John in different roles.

Not just fans, Bollywood celebrities are also impressed by the film Satyameva Jayate 2. Heaping praises for the star cast, Genelia D'souza tweeted, "#SatyamevaJayate2 is the kinda film that reminds you how proud of you are to be Indian.. Whistles, Mass, Fights, Romance, Patriotism to its peak..Well Done @MassZaveri sooo proud of you.. @TheJohnAbraham you were so so good so good and OMG that body."

She added, "@divyakhoslakumar we need to see you a lot more on screen .. You were an absolute breath of freshness .. @norafatehi you are just amazing @monishaadvani I love you and you back talent so amazingly and effortless along w @nikkhiladvani @madhubhojwani .. Need more of you."

Satyameva Jayate 2 is directed by Milap Zaveri, produced by T-Series Films and Emmay Entertainment, and also features Divya Khosla Kumar, Harsh Chhaya, Anup Soni, Gautami Kapoor, among others. Talking about his character in the film, John said, "I knew that I will be playing two characters, one that of the vigilante which is inspired by the first part of the film and second is of a police officer. They are twin brothers and I am also playing the father of these two youngsters when the story goes to a flashback."

"Initially, I was not convinced with playing the father's character but eventually, I did. That character is set in a different time and era. Whereas the story of DSP Jay and Satya is set in the present time. Though this was not the first time I played a police officer, as you know I played a real-life iconic personality like late DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav in 'Batla House' but playing DSP Jay was very different. He is a righteous yet fun guy who takes off his uniform in a face-off with a vigilante. It will be fun to watch characters for our audience."

What are your thoughts about John Abraham's triple role in Satyameva Jayate 2?