Varun Dhawan shares latest Coolie No. 1 poster with coronavirus twist

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan are gearing up for their next film Coolie No. 1. The duo has collaborated for the first time for filmmaker David Dhawan's film which was supposed to hit the screens on May 1. Due to coronavirus pandemic and lockdown, the released date of the film was pushed. fans have been waiting for the stars to recreate Govinda-Karisma Kapoor's magic. While there is still time for that, Varun on Thursday shared a new poster of the film keeping in mind the current situation.

Varun shared a poster that shows him wearing a mask in his coolie avatar. The post shows that it has a coronavirus twist and the actor shared it with the similar-looking emoji.

Varun and Sara had finished shooting for Coolie No. 1 in Goa just before the lockdown. They bonded well during the shoot and used to entertain the fans with many BTS videos and photos. When Sara wrapped up the shoot of the film, she shared a bunch of photos with the cast and crew and thanked them for the experience. She wrote, "And that's a wrap on Coolie No 1. Thank you Varun Dhawan for being the best and coolest coolie. No one better to have helped carry my 'baggage' (pun intended), carry me through what I couldn't carry off, and stop me from getting carried away almost all the time. Will miss irritating you constantly"

Coolie No. 1 is a remake of 1995 comedy film of the same name that starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. Ir was originally directed by David Dhawan and he is helming Varun-Sara's film as well. It also stars comedians Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Johnny Lever in important roles.

