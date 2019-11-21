Thursday, November 21, 2019
     
  Sanya Malhotra and Ekta Kapoor join hands for Pagglait

Sanya Malhotra and Ekta Kapoor join hands for Pagglait

Ekta Kapoor is co-producing the movie along with Oscar winner Guneet Monga.

New Delhi Updated on: November 21, 2019 15:38 IST
Sanya Malhotra, who was last seen in Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Photograph, will soon feature in Ekta Kapoor's Pagglait. The TV Czarina is co-producing the movie with Guneet Monga. 

Monga, who won an Oscar in the Best Documentary (Short Subject) category for producing "Period: End Of Sentence" last year, is among "the most relevant voices" in Indian cinema, said Ekta.

"Guneet is one of the most relevant voices in Indian cinema today. When I heard the very concept of the film, I knew we had to do this together," said Ekta.

As Ekta's banner Balaji Telefilms and Sikhya Entertainment, founded by Monga, decided to embark on the joint production, Monga said: "We are glad to bring a concept as quirky as 'Pagglait' on-screen with Sanya Malhotra leading the film, and a powerhouse like Balaji Telefilms backing this one. Our film tells the story of a young girl as she discovers her purpose and identity amidst looming questions about love and belonging in the neo-modern smalltown India."

On a related note, Sanya is also playing the role of Anupama Banerji in Vidya Balan starrer Shakuntala Devi.

(With IANS inputs)

