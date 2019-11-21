Sanya Malhotra and Ekta Kapoor join hands for Pagglait

Sanya Malhotra in Pagglait

Sanya Malhotra, who was last seen in Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Photograph, will soon feature in Ekta Kapoor's Pagglait. The TV Czarina is co-producing the movie with Guneet Monga.

Monga, who won an Oscar in the Best Documentary (Short Subject) category for producing "Period: End Of Sentence" last year, is among "the most relevant voices" in Indian cinema, said Ekta.

"Guneet is one of the most relevant voices in Indian cinema today. When I heard the very concept of the film, I knew we had to do this together," said Ekta.

As Ekta's banner Balaji Telefilms and Sikhya Entertainment, founded by Monga, decided to embark on the joint production, Monga said: "We are glad to bring a concept as quirky as 'Pagglait' on-screen with Sanya Malhotra leading the film, and a powerhouse like Balaji Telefilms backing this one. Our film tells the story of a young girl as she discovers her purpose and identity amidst looming questions about love and belonging in the neo-modern smalltown India."

On a related note, Sanya is also playing the role of Anupama Banerji in Vidya Balan starrer Shakuntala Devi.

(With IANS inputs)