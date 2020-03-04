Wednesday, March 04, 2020
     
Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar trailer: Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra impress in Dibakar Banerjee's thriller

Besides Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar also features Neena Gupta, Jaideep Ahlawat and Raghubir Yadav. The film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee and is produced under the banners of Yash Raj Films.

New Delhi Updated on: March 04, 2020 15:30 IST
Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar trailer
The trailer of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar has been released by the makers today. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Directed by Dibakar Banerjee, the film features Arjun Kapoor as Pinky Dahiya and Parineeti Chopra as Sandeep Kaur. This is Arjun and Parineeti's third film together after After Ishqzaade and Namaste England.

Watch Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar trailer here

