Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra starrer 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' to release on March 20

"Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar", starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra, is finally set to be released on March 20, the makers of the film announced Tuesday. Directed by Dibakar Banerjee, the film was earlier supposed to hit the screens in 2018. The release was later pushed to 2019 but it didn't release last year. Introducing Parineeti as Sandeep and Arjun as Pinky, production banner Yash Raj Films shared the update about the movie's release on social media.

"Presenting @ParineetiChopra as Sandeep in #DibakarBanerjee's #SandeepAurPinkyFaraar. Releasing on 20th March, 2020! @arjunk26. "Presenting @arjunk26 as Pinky in #DibakarBanerjee's #SandeepAurPinkyFaraar

Releasing on 20th March, 2020! @ParineetiChopra," the production house posted in a series of Instagram posts.

The actor duo, who made their debut as lead actors in 2012's "Ishaqzaade", took to the microblogging site to share the news. They have also worked on "Namaste England" (2018).

Sandeep Aur Pink Faraar has been delayed for a long time. The film was otriginally slated to releasein January 2018 but after multiple release date speculation, the film will finally be coming out now. Earier there were rumours that the film could skip a theatrical release and directly come to digital platforms. However, Arjun Kapoor had refuted the claims and said, "If you've met Adi (Aditya Chopra) and he has told you that then!"

Talking about the release date of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, the actor said, ''It will release after Panipat. Yash Raj will give you a release date, I think they are waiting for Mardaanii 2 to release and then they'll announce the release date."

Dibakar and YRF have previously collaborated on "Titli" amd "Detective Byomkesh Bakshy" . Sandee Aur Pinky Faraar will finally hit the theatres on March 20, 2020.

(With PTI inputs)