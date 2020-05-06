Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar releasing on digital platform? Here's what Arjun Kapoor has to say

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar was slated to release on March 20 but got pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic. In a recent interview, Arjun spilled the beans if Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar will directly release online or not. "I’m not involved in the selling and buying of any of my films. My producers are more involved with that bit. That is a reality for certain films that might choose that path. I don’t see anything wrong with that", the actor was quoted as saying to Pinkvilla.

He further added, "As an artist, if you look at the purity of it right now, the medium is not important. Getting your material out there is important. And for that, if certain films have to be released on digital, I don’t see anything wrong in it." Earlier, the Multiplex Association of India, a nationwide group of cinema operators, urged the film industry to release films in theatres after the lockdown and maintain the exclusive theatrical windows.

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is a black comedy directed by Dibakar Banerjee. The film is waiting its release for a year. In the film, Arjun Kapoor is playing a Haryanvi Police Officer, while Parineeti Chopra is portraying the character of a girl who works in corporate world. Major part of the film was shot in Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand. After Ishaqjaade (2012) and Namaste England (2018), this is third collaboration between Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra.

