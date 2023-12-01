Sam Bahadur Box Office Prediction: Vicky Kaushal- starrer expected to earn THIS much on Day 1 | Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vicky Kaushal as Sam Bahadur

Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur has been making a lot of noise among the audience. The biographical war drama is expected to set the box office on fire, can't underestimate the potential, which can emerge as a dark horse at the ticket windows. Soon after the release of the trailer, fans are going gaga over the performance of Vicky Kaushal in the film. Sam Bahadur has garnered a decent response in its bookings and is expected to witness an upward trend because of powerful content.

According to Sacnilk, Sam Bahadur is expected to perform well on its first day at the box office. The film may earn Rs 6 crore net in India on the first day. As soon as the trailer of Sam Bahadur was released, fans went berserk over it. One user wrote, "@vickykaushal09 emulation of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw is near-perfect (of course, it cannot be perfect, for he is not Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw). His slight hunch in his upper back, his way of speaking... It's all there. #GooseBumps #SamBahadur".

Another user wrote, "Vicky Is Simply Terrific. His Body language and Appearance doing a Toto of Great Manekshaw ji shows that you have studied this great man very well. I saw the Trailers in Big Screen Yesterday and it was awesome. Well Done."

Bollywood will witness a blockbuster clash when Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sam Bahadur and Ranbir Kapoor's Animal face off each other at the box office. Moviegoers are in a big dilemma over which film to watch. Sam Bahadur stars Vicky in the titular role and is set against the backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan war where Sam Manekshaw led the Indian Army, following which a new nation Bangladesh was born. It is directed by Meghna Gulzar. It also stars Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Govind Namdev, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Neeraj Kabi as supporting cast.

On the other hand, Sandeep Reddy Vanga , who earlier gave Kabir Singh to Bollywood, has helmed Animal . The film follows the father and son bond and how it turns ugly. Ranbir Kapoor is seen crossing limits to make his father like him and turns into a criminal during the process. In the film, Rashmika Mandanna plays Kapoor's love interest while Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol are his father and foe respectively.

Also Read: Sam Bahadur Twitter Review: Vicky Kaushal as Sam Manekshaw gives netizens goosebumps

Also Read: 'Lovely gesture but who writes..': Priyanka Chopra TROLLED for grammar on congratulatory note for Vir Das

Latest Bollywood News