'Lovely gesture but who writes..': Priyanka Chopra TROLLED for grammar on congratulatory note for Vir Das

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vir Das received won an Emmy Award for his Netflix special.

Stand-up comedian and actor Vir Das recently bagged International Emmy Award for his Netflix stand-up special titled Vir Das: Landing. The 41-year-old comedian has been receiving congratulatory messages on social media from across the world ever since he won the prestigious award. Meanwhile, Bollywood's 'Desi Girl' Priyanka Chopra Jonas also sent a physical congratulatory note along with a bouquet to Vir. The comedian took to his X (formerly Twitter) account and shared pictures of the note and bouquet sent by PeeCee and wrote, ''Thank you @priyankachopra for the flowers and for every door you've opened for the rest of us. You're awesome.'' However, what caught everyone's attention was not the gesture by Priyanka but the grammatical mistake in the note sent by the actress.

Check out Vir Das' post:

In her note, Priyanka Chopra wrote, ''Dear Vir, Wishing you huge congratulations on your Emmy win! With love, Priyanka, Mary and your friends at Purple Pebble Pictures.''

Netizens reaction

Soon after Vir shared the post, netizens started trolling PeeCee for her grammatical mistake in the note. One user wrote, ''Congratulations .

Should it not be 'a huge'?'' Another user wrote, ''Lovely gesture but who writes AN HUGE CONGRATULATIONS!? Are you sure it’s ‘Priyanka Chopra’ who sent this? Not some clickbait spammer?!'' A third user commented, ''I'm surprised at such a glaring grammatical error. It definitely makes one wonder if it's Priyanka who has written this.''

On the work front for Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the rom-com Love Again, co-starring Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. She was also seen in the American spy action thriller series Citadel, alongside Richard Madden, Stanley Tucci and others. She will star opposite John Cena and Idris Elba in Ilya Naishuller’s upcoming film Heads Of State. The film will also feature Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid and Richard Coyle among others.

Also Read: Cinema hall in Greater Noida sealed over non-payment of dues of Rs 2 crore | Deets inside

Latest Entertainment News