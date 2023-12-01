Sam Bahadur Twitter Review: Vicky Kaushal as Sam Manekshaw gives netizens goosebumps

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vicky Kaushal as Sam Bahadur

Vicky Kaushal is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood who has surpassed his previous performances, showcasing an exceptional portrayal. Netizens can't stop gushing about Vicky Kaushal in the titular role as well as calling the anticipated film a blockbuster. With his performance as India's first field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, let's take a look what fans had to say about his portrayal in the film.

One of the fans mentioned, "Excellent! @vickykaushal09 This is going to be a big blockbuster, this is how you portray Army officers, you didn't play a role, you live it just like you did in URL #SamBahadur # VickyKaushal."

Another one said, "Vicky legit prayed a role like this only to soar higher and higher as an artist....Now, look at him shining! #VickyKaushal #SamBahadur".

"I sometimes feel Vicky Kaushal's face changes from character to character. That's how in-depth he gets into them. One of the finest actors of our generation. Looking forward to this. #SamBahadur", wrote the third user.

A special screening was held for the film fraternity and several B-toan celebs. Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny Kaushal, who also watched the film shared his reviews about Sam Bahadur and called it 'remarkable'. In a long note on social media, ''What a film. What an amazing film this is. @rsvpmovies @meghnagulzar Thank you so much for making Sam Bahadur. It is truly remarkable how you have so beautifully managed to show the life, the character, and the love this man had for his country and uniform in a span of 2.5 hours. It made me laugh, cry, be inspired, and most importantly, it made me realise what great courage and character mean.''

In the next Story, he praised his brother's performance in the film and wrote, ''Just when I think you’ve outdone yourself, you surprise me yet again. I know you manifested this film, and now I can see why. I think this film chose you. I don’t think anybody could’ve played Sam better. You’ve given your heart and soul and everything in between to portray the life of a man who was so valiantly lived. I could see it in your body, in your dialogues but most importantly I could see it in your eyes.''

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Sam Bahadur is set against the backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan war where Sam Manekshaw led the Indian Army, following which a new nation Bangladesh was born. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Govind Namdev, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Neeraj Kabi among others.

