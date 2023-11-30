Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury REVEALS reason behind releasing Kadak Singh directly on ZEE5

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kadak Singh will release on ZEE5 on December 8.

Pankaj Tripathi's upcoming suspense thriller Kadak Singh is all set to release on December 8. The film will directly release on ZEE5 and the reason behind this decision was unveiled by the film's director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury. In an exclusive talk with India TV, the National Film award winning director said that since Kadak Singh is releasing on ZEE5, it will 'travel to a lot of people'.

''This we must ask our producers, says director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury. Pankaj Tripathi intervened and said, ''The producers already earned profits, that's they sold it to the OTT platform. Aniruddha continued and said, ''Another good thing is that this platform ZEE5 goes to 192 countries due to which it will have much wider reach. But as a filmmaker, we always need a big screen. There is another alternative thing also, it goes to a lot of people. It travels to a lot of people. So, we are talking to ZEE. I think after the OTT release, it will be released on big screens also.''

Watch the full interview here:

About the film

Apart from Pankaj, the film also stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Sanjana Sanghi, and Jaya Ahsan in the lead roles.

The film’s official description reads, “The film unfolds as AK is admitted in the hospital and is presented with conflicting narratives about his past, compelling him to discern fact from fiction. Amidst the maze of half-baked memories, he is determined to uncover the truth behind him mysteriously landing up in a hospital and behind a significant financial crime, all of this while saving his family from falling apart.”

The trailer of the upcoming suspense thriller was unveiled at the prestigious International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. Directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, Kadak Singh wil release on ZEE5 on December 8.

Also Read: 'Lovely gesture but who writes..': Priyanka Chopra TROLLED for grammar on congratulatory note for Vir Das

Latest Entertainment News