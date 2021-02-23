Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JACQUELINEFERNANDEZ Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor-starrer 'Bhoot Police' to release in theatres on September 10

Adventure-horror-comedy "Bhoot Police", featuring actors Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor, is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 10. Directed by Pavan Kirpalani, of "Phobia" and "Ragini MMS" fame, the film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam. Kapoor and Fernandez shared the film's release date on their respective Instagram accounts. Along with the announcement, a poster from the upcoming film was also revealed. The poster features Saif, Arjun, Jacqueline and Yami in the hunt of ghosts while posing against an eerie backdrop.

In the poster, Jacqueline, Saif, Arjun and Yami can be seen standing atop a hill, with their backs towards the camera. Each one of them is holding something. Yami can be seen holding a torch, while Arjun has a spear and Jacqueline has a leash in her hands. Saif seems to be holding a skeleton of a hand.

"Get ready to scream with laughter! #BhootPolice arrives on September 10. #NewNormalIsParanormal," the actors’ wrote in the caption. "Bhoot Police" is produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri.

Shoot for the film began in last November and was completed by February 5. The film has been shot across Himachal Pradesh, Mumbai and Rajasthan's Jaisalmer.

The film is presented by Tips Industries Ltd in association with 12th Street Entertainment. Jaya Taurani is co-producing.