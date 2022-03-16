Wednesday, March 16, 2022
     
  • India restores 5-year e-tourist visa, suspended since March 2020, to nationals of 156 countries with immediate effect: officials
  • Bhagwant Singh Mann sworn in as Punjab Chief Minister
  • Social media being abused to hack our democracy: Sonia Gandhi
  • Supreme Court upholds govt's decision on One Rank, One Pension (OROP)
  • Jet fuel (ATF) price hiked by steepest ever 18 pc to record Rs 1,10,666.26 per kilolitre
  5. Runway 34: Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan announce trailer release date with new looks

The edge-of-the-seat drama Runway 34 is based on true events. The film enjoys an ensemble cast of Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh and YouTuber Ajey Nagar, popularly known as CarryMinati among others. Runway 34 will hit theatres on 29 April 2022.

Updated on: March 16, 2022 15:43 IST
  • Along with playing lead role in Runway 34, Ajay Devgn has donned the director's hat for film
  • 'Runway 34' was earlier titled 'Mayday'

Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film Runway 34. On Wednesday (March 16), they took to their respective Instagram accounts and shared the new look posters of their upcoming film. The trailer of the edge-of-the-seat thriller will release on March 21. Sharing the new look poster, Ajay Devgn wrote, "Mera ek hi problem hai, Main cheeze kabhi bhoolta nahi. Don't forget to board your flight with Captain Vikrant Khanna, taking off in 3,2,1...#Runway34TrailerOnMarch21."

Amitabh Bachchan too shared his new look and captioned the image, " Jo cheez jitni tezi se upar jaati hai, utni hi tezi se neeche bhi aati hai. Gurutva Aakarshan - Law of Gravity! Zameen par ho ya aasman mein, I will uncover your secret. The hunt is on in 3,2,1... #Runway34TrailerOnMarch21."

Runway 34 is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The makers unveiled the teaser of the film yesterday (March 15). 

Going by the teaser, it appears that Amitabh Bachchan will play the role of an investigative officer in the film. Along with playing the lead role in the movie, Ajay Devgn has also donned the director's hat for the project, which also stars YouTuber Ajey Nagar, popularly known as CarryMinati, who will make his acting debut with the film. 

'Runway 34' was earlier titled 'Mayday' before the title was changed by its makers. The highly-anticipated thriller will be hitting the big screens on April 29, 2022. The trailer will be released on March 21, 2022.

