Runway 34: Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan announce trailer release date with new looks

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AJAY DEVGN, AMITABH BACHCHAN Runway 34 will hit theatres on 29 April 2022.

Highlights Along with playing lead role in Runway 34, Ajay Devgn has donned the director's hat for film

'Runway 34' was earlier titled 'Mayday'

Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film Runway 34. On Wednesday (March 16), they took to their respective Instagram accounts and shared the new look posters of their upcoming film. The trailer of the edge-of-the-seat thriller will release on March 21. Sharing the new look poster, Ajay Devgn wrote, "Mera ek hi problem hai, Main cheeze kabhi bhoolta nahi. Don't forget to board your flight with Captain Vikrant Khanna, taking off in 3,2,1...#Runway34TrailerOnMarch21."

Amitabh Bachchan too shared his new look and captioned the image, " Jo cheez jitni tezi se upar jaati hai, utni hi tezi se neeche bhi aati hai. Gurutva Aakarshan - Law of Gravity! Zameen par ho ya aasman mein, I will uncover your secret. The hunt is on in 3,2,1... #Runway34TrailerOnMarch21."

Runway 34 is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The makers unveiled the teaser of the film yesterday (March 15).

Going by the teaser, it appears that Amitabh Bachchan will play the role of an investigative officer in the film. Along with playing the lead role in the movie, Ajay Devgn has also donned the director's hat for the project, which also stars YouTuber Ajey Nagar, popularly known as CarryMinati, who will make his acting debut with the film.

Also read: Runway 34: Salman Khan calls Ajay Devgn, Big B & Rakul Preet Singh's film 'Eidi' for fans; shares teaser

'Runway 34' was earlier titled 'Mayday' before the title was changed by its makers. The highly-anticipated thriller will be hitting the big screens on April 29, 2022. The trailer will be released on March 21, 2022.